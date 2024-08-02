Mohsin Naqvi visits development projects in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Interior conducted a detailed and sudden visit of ongoing development projects in Islamabad here on Thursday. He made four hours long visit of the three different development projects during the night. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the Interior Minister regarding these projects. He reviewed the progress of work on Islamabad Expressway and Park Road projects. He also reviewed the upgradation work at Jinnah Convention Center.Mohsin Naqvi inspected the 7 km long Expressway route and the ongoing construction work on Bhinder Bridge. Minister directed 100 percent completion of the Expressway project from PWD Chowk to T-Chowk within two months and also sought a plan to make the Expressway a controlled corridor. The FWO officials briefed the Interior Minister on the progress of the development work. Interior Minister planted a sapling in the lawn of FWO’s camp office. Later, the Interior Minister also reviewed the 7.2 km long Park Road widening project and directed its completion before September this year. He also sought a plan for diverting traffic to other routes during the development work.