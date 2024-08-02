Monsoon tree plantation drive starts in Sargodha

SARGODHA - The monsoon tree plantation campaign was officially launched in the division on Thursday. Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti with Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in the lawn of the Commissioner’s office. Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti said that under the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision of “Plant for Pakistan,” the forest department would plant 300,000 saplings while other departments would contribute 200,000. He emphasized the importance of all segments of society in providing a clean environment for future generations. He urged citizens to actively participate in the tree plantation campaign and express their love for the country by planting at least one tree during the Independence Day.