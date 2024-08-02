Nasir Shah warns of action for non-completion of development schemes

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that strict departmental action will be taken against the concerned officers who do not complete all the ongoing development schemes in the province as per the target. He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting of P&D at his office to review the development schemes.

Chairman P&D Najam Ahmad Shah, Special Secretary P&D Zubair Ahmed Chana and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

expressed his displeasure at the non-completion of the development schemes on time and reprimanded the concerned officers and said all the ongoing development schemes in the province must be completed within the given time frame with quality work otherwise action would be initiated against responsible officials. ‘I am not in favor of revising the development schemes, delaying tactics not only increase estimates and the cost but also cause people to face difficulties along with loss of wealth’ Shah added.

He said as per the vision and instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, all possible steps be taken to provide relief to the common people.

said ‘he will soon visit the schemes which have been completed along with Chairman P&D and review quality of work carried out there.

He directed the officers concerned to complete the schemes on time with quality work and ensure completion of those schemes lagging behind as soon as possible. The minister asked the officers that the list of the schemes, stalled due to lack of budget or any other reason should be sent to concerned quarters so that hurdles could be removed. He said that the present government was trying to provide all possible relief to the people and any kind of hindrance in providing relief to the people would not be tolerated.

The meeting also reviewed progress on all ongoing development schemes of P&D and decided that all the schemes will be completed with quality work after fulfilling legal requirements. The pace of People’s Square project and revenue collection was also reviewed. The meeting also discussed to coordinate and stabilize the underground parking system in the parking plazas and especially near Zainab Market to provide parking facilities to the people around the shopping centers.

Chairman Planning & Development Najam Shah briefed the minister about all projects.