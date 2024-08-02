Friday, August 02, 2024
National Women's Football Club Championship final round commences on August 2 in Islamabad
STAFF REPORT
12:29 AM | August 02, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the schedule of the final round of the National Women's Football Club Championship 2024, set to take place from August 2 to August 10 at the Jinnah Sports Complex in Islamabad.

The final round will feature the top eight teams that have made it through the preliminary stages, divided into two competitive groups:

Group A: Karachi United WFC, JAFA WFC, Highlanders WFC, Hazara Quetta WFC

Group B: Karachi City WFC, Diya WFC, Legacy WFC, TWK WFC

The group stage will run from August 2 to 7, with all matches will be played at the Jinnah Sports Complex. The winners and runners-up from each group will advance to the semifinals, which are scheduled to be held on August 8. The championship will culminate in the final match on August 10 at the Jinnah Football Stadium.

