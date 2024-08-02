Nigeria tightens security for hardship protests

ABUJA - Nigerian troops and police tightened security in Lagos and the capital Abuja on Thursday as they prepared for planned protests over the cost of living. Africa’s most populous country is struggling with soaring inflation and a sharply devalued naira currency after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu introduced reforms a year ago that aimed to revive the economy. Tagged #EndbadGovernanceinNigeria, the protest movement has won support with an online campaign among Nigerians who are battling with food inflation at 40 percent and fuel prices that tripled since Tinubu introduced his urgent reforms. In Abuja, security forces blocked off roads leading to Eagle Square -- one of the planned protest sites -- while in Lagos, police and soldiers were placed at strategic points, including at the Lekki tollgate, where protests in 2020 ended in bloodshed. Early turnout in the capital and in Lagos was slim, with only a few dozen protesters outside the national stadium in Abuja and police outnumbering the dozens more demonstrators in the Ikeja area of Lagos. “Hunger has brought me out to protest,” said 24-year-old demonstrator Asamau Peace Adams outside the National Stadium in Abuja. “It’s all down to bad governance.”