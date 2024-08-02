Officials directed to complete full preparations for 281st Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

HYDERABAD - Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Bukhari on Thursday directed the officials to make complete arrangements for the 281st annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. He said that all possible facilities should be provided to the devotees during Urs days. The minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding the arrangements for the 281st annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai at Bhitt Shah rest house. According to a handout, the minister directed the HESCO administration to avoid load shedding during the Urs days so that the devotees do not face any difficulties. The meeting also discussed security, facilities and other issues related to the annual Urs. Talking to the media, the provincial minister said that all relevant departments were put on alert to provide better facilities to the devotees during the Urs.

He said that there were many complaints of load shedding, and in this regard, HESCO officers have been strictly directed to avoid load shedding during the Urs. In response to a question, he said that the Latif Award was given on the basis of merit, and the committee decides it. On the occasion the Commissioner Hyderabad, in his briefing, said that a review meeting was held regarding the arrangements, in which all relevant departments were directed to prepare a contingency plan. The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh informed that all department’s officials were in close coordination and special arrangements have been made for all the events of Urs.

He maintained that the health department will set up medical camps where doctors and paramedical staff will be present at all times, and portable washrooms will be arranged for the convenience of the devotees.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Culture Khair Muhammad Kalwar, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, DIG Tarique Razzaq Dharejo, Chief Administrator Auqaf Syed Attaullah Shah, Director Information Hyderabad Irshad Ali Chandio, Chairman Town Committee Bhitt Shah Sajjada Nashin Dargah Shah Latif Syed Khawar Shah and SSP Matiari Syed Asghar Ali Shah.