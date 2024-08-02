Opposition parties set to oppose Election (Second Amendment) Bill 2024

ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties are set to strongly oppose the“The Election (Second Amendment) Bill 2024”, seeks to bar independents from joining a political party, in the Friday’s national assembly proceedings. The PTI, main opposition party in the National Assembly (NA), recently got reserved seats in the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies on the direction of the apex court. The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] has notified the seats in the favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI].

The government, after passing some days, approved the controversial “The Election (Second Amendment) Bill 2024”, which seeks to bar independents from joining a political party after the period specified for the purpose in the law. It also restraints political parties from submitting priority list of their candidates for reserved seats after the passage of stipulated timeline.

Background discussions with the lawmakers, the joint opposition, with the start of proceedings, will stage strong protest in the parliament opposing the amendment in the “The Election (Second Amendment) Bill 2024”. Leader of opposition in the national assembly Omar Ayub, on a point of order, will raise the matter seeking to bar independents from joining a political party.