Friday, August 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police working to clean all districts of province from illegal weapons

Our Staff Reporter
August 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Under the guidance of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively working to clean Lahore and all other districts of the province from illegal arms. During a special campaign, thousands of various firearms, bullets, and cartridges have been recovered this year. According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the following weapons have been seized from suspects throughout the province including 993 Kalashnikovs, 2,065 guns, 425 revolvers, 26,617 pistols, 1,921 rifles, and over 176,000 bullets and cartridges. In the provincial capital, 102 Kalashnikovs, 217 guns, 41 revolvers, 424 rifles, 5,685 pistols, and over 34,000 bullets have been recovered from suspects.

The IG Punjab said that lawbreakers involved in aerial firing and weapon display on social media are also being brought to book.

He said that the process of license checking and stock inspection of dealers involved in arms business should also be continued regularly. Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) have been directed to personally supervise the ongoing crackdown on illegal weapons and submit weekly reports to the Central Police Officer (CPO).

Why Pakistan must follow the Chinese development model

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1722580406.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024