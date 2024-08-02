Police working to clean all districts of province from illegal weapons

LAHORE - Under the guidance of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively working to clean Lahore and all other districts of the province from illegal arms. During a special campaign, thousands of various firearms, bullets, and cartridges have been recovered this year. According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the following weapons have been seized from suspects throughout the province including 993 Kalashnikovs, 2,065 guns, 425 revolvers, 26,617 pistols, 1,921 rifles, and over 176,000 bullets and cartridges. In the provincial capital, 102 Kalashnikovs, 217 guns, 41 revolvers, 424 rifles, 5,685 pistols, and over 34,000 bullets have been recovered from suspects.

The IG Punjab said that lawbreakers involved in aerial firing and weapon display on social media are also being brought to book.

He said that the process of license checking and stock inspection of dealers involved in arms business should also be continued regularly. Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) have been directed to personally supervise the ongoing crackdown on illegal weapons and submit weekly reports to the Central Police Officer (CPO).