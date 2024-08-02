Advisor discusses water issues in Mansehra

PESHAWAR - Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, called on Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering PakhtunYar Khan to discuss the drinking water and hygiene issues of the people of his constituency, Mansehra. They also reviewed the early completion of ongoing and new development schemes in the area.

Zahid Chanzeb emphasized that due to the growing population in Mansehra and the influx of tourists, the needs for water supply and related developmental projects must be addressed urgently. Minister PHE assured that the potable water needs in Mansehra will be prioritized so that both local people and tourists do not face any difficulties. He concurred with the Advisor to the CM on Tourism that the KP government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people and continuing the progress and prosperity of the area.