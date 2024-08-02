Pak youth key players in fostering a resilient future: Patricia

Islamabad - Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland yesterday praised the rich potential of Pakistani youth in creativity and innovation, identifying them as key players in fostering a resilient and bright future, particularly in the face of climate challenges.

Addressing a symposium titled “Driving the Change: The Dynamic Role of Pakistan’s Youth and Civil Society in Climate Resilience,” hosted by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies (PIPS), Scotland emphasized the vital role of youth in addressing global climate crises.Patricia Scotland commended the courage and equitable mindset of the youth, acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping the future amidst escalating climate challenges.

She noted that the current generation is both the first to experience the severe impacts of climate change and the last with the opportunity to enact meaningful change. Scotland highlighted the passion, energy, and knowledge displayed at the symposium, expressing optimism about the potential of these qualities to combat the climate crisis and secure a sustainable future.

Reflecting on her visit to the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Scotland shared her experiences witnessing innovative and creative solutions to climate challenges, which she found inspiring and hopeful. She referred to the youthful population as a “rich gold reserve” and underscored the significance of demographic diversity in tackling future global issues. She also pointed out the potential economic impact of artificial intelligence (AI), predicting a contribution of $15.7 trillion to the global economy, and emphasized the need to equip the youth to leverage these technological advancements.

Scotland mentioned that the Commonwealth has partnered with Silicon Valley to establish an AI Academy aimed at training young individuals, empowering them to either master or be mastered by the ongoing AI revolution.In his keynote address, Chairman of the PMYP, Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, lauded Secretary General Scotland for fostering alliances among Commonwealth member states.

He acknowledged the support of donors and partners in advancing youth empowerment initiatives. Khan detailed the PMYP’s Green Youth Movement, which has established green clubs in 137 universities across Pakistan, with plans to expand these initiatives to all educational levels. He announced the impending launch of the National Volunteer Corps, designed to train 200,000 young people in disaster management in response to increasing natural calamities. Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam, stressed the importance of forums like the symposium in amplifying youth voices.

She highlighted the commitment and capability of Pakistani youth and called for effective communication between youth and parliamentarians to foster solution-oriented dialogues.

Alam proposed further collaboration with the Commonwealth on educational scholarships to equip talented youth with the knowledge needed to tackle climate issues.

Executive Director of SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, provided an overview of the institute’s role as a leading independent think tank in Pakistan. He discussed the challenges posed by policies like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and their potential impact on nations like Pakistan. Dr. Suleri emphasized the need for collaborative efforts within the Commonwealth to address these challenges, particularly concerning AI and climate change’s effects on the job market.

On the occasion, Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon highlighted the critical role of youth perspectives in climate action, noting that young people are often the most affected by climate change yet have some of the strongest voices advocating for effective measures.

She stressed the importance of supporting youth and enhancing their education on climate issues, citing a Population Council report indicating a lack of awareness among disaster-affected populations about the causes of climate change. UNDP Resident Representative Samuel Rizk reiterated the importance of recognizing and incorporating youth voices in combating climate change. He acknowledged the significant challenges ahead but stressed the need for youth engagement in achieving sustainable development. The symposium concluded with the launch of the “COP in My City” project, led by Romina Khurshid Alam, Patricia Scotland, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, and other dignitaries.

Earlier, Secretary General Patricia Scotland met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, they discussed the potential for further cooperation between Pakistan and the Commonwealth, particularly in areas such as youth empowerment, good governance, and climate change. The Prime Minister highlighted various initiatives under the PMYP and expressed a strong interest in leveraging Commonwealth resources, such as the Performance Management System and the Commonwealth Artificial Intelligence Consortium (CAIC), to enhance governance and empower the youth in Pakistan.