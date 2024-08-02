Friday, August 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan continue winning streak in Asian U18 Volleyball C’ship

Staff Reporter
August 02, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Pakistan defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 in their first Super 8 match of the Asian Under-18 Volleyball Championship to win their fourth consecutive match. The scores were 20-25, 26-24, 18-25, and 23-25. With this victory over Taipei, Pakistan have paved the way to reach the semi-finals. They will play their second Super 8 match against Japan today. Earlier, Pakistan had defeated each team in Group D. In the first match, the Green Shirts bagged a 3-2 win over South Korea. The scores for Pakistan’s victory were 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 25-20, and 13-15. In the second game, Pakistan defeated India with an impressive 3-0 scoreline. The set points were 25-20, 29-27, and 25-15. In the final game, Pakistan outclassed Kuwait 3-0. The scores for Pakistan’s victory were 25-19, 25-11, and 25-19. The Pakistan team for the event includes Talal Ahmed, Abu Bakar, Muhammad Issam, Muhammad Hassan, Gibran Ajmal, Junaid Muttahed, Ali Shah, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Yahya, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Nasir, and Khizr Hayat.

China says July was its hottest month since records began

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1722480697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024