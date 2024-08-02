Pakistan Railways announces resumption of Sir Syed Express

Pakistan Railways on Friday has announced the revival of the Sir Syed Express starting September 1. According to an official notification from Pakistan Railways, the Sir Syed Express will resume its service between Karachi Cantt and Rawalpindi from September 1.

In addition, Pakistan Railways has decided to lower the fares for all classes of passenger trains, effective from August 3. A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways stated that the fare reductions include a decrease of 100 to 150 rupees for AC class tickets and a 50-rupee reduction for economy class tickets.

The fare reduction will apply to all passenger trains nationwide starting August 3. The spokesperson emphasized that this decision aims to make train travel more affordable and accessible, benefiting passengers and encouraging greater use of rail services.

The new fares will be in effect from Saturday, August 3, and passengers are encouraged to take advantage of the lower rates for their travel plans.