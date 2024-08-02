Pakistan reports 1,514 terror attacks in 2023, with 2,922 casualties

Pakistan experienced 1,514 terror attacks in 2023, resulting in 2,922 casualties, according to a report from the Interior Ministry presented to the National Assembly. The report reveals that 572 armed forces personnel were martyred and 1,292 were injured in these attacks. Additionally, 358 civilians lost their lives, and 700 others were injured.

The report also covers the period from January to April 2024, during which 561 terror attacks occurred. These incidents led to the deaths of 167 security personnel and 118 civilians. Furthermore, 348 security personnel and 253 civilians were wounded in these attacks.

The Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD) previously released a report detailing terror incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 2023. The report indicated 563 incidents, with police being targeted in 243 of these cases. The highest number of attacks was reported in Dera Ismail Khan (132), followed by Khyber (103), and Peshawar (89). North Waziristan faced 86 attacks, and South Waziristan experienced 50. Additionally, 837 terrorists were apprehended during the year.



