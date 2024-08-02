Friday, August 02, 2024
Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves increase to $14.39b

Agencies
August 02, 2024
Business

KARACHI   -   The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to $14,391.7 million as of July 26, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $9,102.2 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that its liquid foreign reserves increased by $75 million to reach $9,102.2 million during the week ended on July 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $5,289.5 million during the week under review, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on July 19, 2024, were $14,335.4 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $9,027.2 million while $5,308.2 million were held by commercial banks.

Agencies

