Pakistan’s trade deficit expands by 19.71pc to $1.9b in July

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s trade deficit has widened by 19.71 percent to $1.9 billion in the month of July this year, the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed.

The trade imbalance, gap between exports and imports, has recorded at $1.9 billion as against $1.6 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. Pakistan’s exports have enhanced by 11.83 percent to $2.3 billion during the previous month year as compared to $2.1 billion in the same month of the last year. Meanwhile, imports increased by 15.3 percent to $4.3 billion during the July 2024 as compared with $3.7 billion in the same month of the last fiscal year.

The data further showed that the country’s trade deficit narrowed by 19.05 percent on a month-on-month basis to $1.9 billion in July this year as against $2.4 billion in June. Exports have recorded 9.8 percent decline to $2.3 billion in July 2024 when compared to $2.6 billion in June 2024. On the other hand, the imports have recorded a 14.27 percent decrease to $4.3 billion in July 2024. The ministry of finance had already projected that exports and imports will continue to observe an increasing trend and will remain within the range of $2.4-2.7 billion and $4.5-4.9 billion, respectively, in July 2024.