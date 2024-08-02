Pakistan stands with Palestine on mourning day

Pakistan is observing a national day of mourning today (Friday) in solidarity with the Palestinian people and to condemn the ongoing violence by Israel. The decision was made during a meeting of the government's allied parties in Islamabad, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to address the worsening situation in Palestine.

The joint declaration from the meeting announced that funeral prayers in absentia for Ismail Haniyeh, the Chief of the Political Bureau of Hamas, who was killed in Tehran on Wednesday, would be held across the country after Friday prayers. The meeting also decided to present a resolution in Parliament to express full support for the people of Palestine.

The participants strongly condemned the ongoing violence in Palestine over the past nine months and expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people. The declaration called on the international community, including the United Nations, to take immediate action to stop what they described as genocide and to hold Israel accountable for war crimes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep concern over the silence of the international community regarding the situation in Palestine. He condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and criticized Israel for violating resolutions from international bodies, including the United Nations Security Council and the International Court of Justice. The Prime Minister noted that the International Court of Justice has recognized Israel's actions as genocide, stressing that preventing further violence is a significant challenge for the modern world. He also appreciated the countries that have condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza.