Pakistan Street Child Football team reaches Norway Cup Last 16

OSLO - The Pakistan Street Child Football team continued to make inroads in the ongoing Norway Cup 2024 as they qualified for the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing tournament. The national street child football team, playing under the name of Muslim Hands FC, extended their dream run in the tournament with a commanding display. In the playoff stage, the national team registered a thumping 5-0 victory over CharlottenLund SK 1 to book their spot in the pre-quarterfinals. Pakistan had a decent start to their playoff fixture as they scored one goal in the first half. The national side was even more ruthless as they pinned four more in the second half to seal yet another dominating triumph. Leading the way for Pakistan was Mohammad Kashif, who scored a brace while Ubaidallah, Owais and Isa Khan chipped in with a goal apiece.

Pakistan street child football team will play their pre-quarterfinal match today.

For the unversed, the Pakistan street child football team finished as the runners-up of the previous edition of the Norway Cup after falling to a 9-10 defeat on penalties against Sola FK.Pakistan street child football team entered the final after remaining unbeaten in seven games.

The national team scored the most goals by any team in the tournament and also recorded the largest victory in the tournament’s history when they blew Frigg Oslo FK 11-1.For an exceptional tournament, Pakistan’s Asad Nasir was adjudged the player of the Norway Cup 2023.