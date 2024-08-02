Pakistan, Turkmenistan to accelerate work on TAPI

Pakistan and Turkmenistan have agreed to expedite the TAPI pipeline project, which aims to transport 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas annually along an 1,800 km (1,125 miles) route from Galkynysh, the world’s second-largest gas field, to Fazilka, near the Pakistan-India border.

According to the reports, this decision came after a meeting between Pakistan's Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, and Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredow, who was on a two-day visit to Pakistan. Musadik Malik stated that substantial progress has been made through collaboration on the TAPI Gas Pipeline project, which is intended to enhance economic integration and energy security.

The CEO of TAPI Pipeline Company, who was also present at the meeting, noted that the project had made significant progress and was on track due to the support from Pakistan’s Ministry of Petroleum and the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Rashid Meredow mentioned that a "roadmap" would be developed to further cooperation between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

The TAPI project involves laying a 56-inch diameter, 1,680-kilometer pipeline capable of transporting 3.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan to the Pakistan-India border. According to the TAPI agreement, Pakistan and India will each receive 1.325 bcfd of gas, while Afghanistan will receive 0.5 bcfd.

In June, Pakistan and Turkmenistan signed a joint implementation plan in Islamabad to advance the TAPI project. The signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a Turkmenistan delegation led by Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma’a.