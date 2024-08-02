PCB reassures safety protocols after BCB seeks security consultant for Test Series

LAHORE - The PCB addressed reports on Thursday regarding the BCB request for a security consultant for their upcoming Test tour of Pakistan. Reports emerged from Bangladeshi media earlier in the day, stating that the BCB had approached their federal government to provide a security consultant for the tour. BCB’s Cricket Operations Chairman, Jalal Yunus, commented on the situation, saying, “Providing safety is up to them (Pakistan), and we are touring because they assured us of state-level security. After receiving this assurance, the tour was confirmed.” Yunus further explained, “We have also requested the government to provide us with a security consultant during the tour, who will maintain continuous communication with Pakistani authorities regarding security matters.” A PCB spokesperson in Lahore acknowledged the BCB’s right to have a security consultant, clarifying that the touring party has not raised any security concerns. “Security managers or consultants are now considered a part of the player support staff, similar to a media manager or team doctor. Teams, including those participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and other bilateral series, often travel with security managers,” the spokesperson stated. “If the BangladeshWWW Cricket Board wishes to include a security consultant as part of their team management for the upcoming Test tour, that is entirely their decision. As of now, the BCB has not expressed any specific security concerns to the PCB. In fact, following international protocol, the PCB shared the security plan along with the MoU with the BCB last month, and we received no queries or additional requests.”

The Bangladesh cricket team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on August 17, with the first Test match commencing on August 21. The second match of the series will take place from August 30 to September 3.This series is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025. Pakistan has an undefeated record against Bangladesh in Test cricket, with 12 wins out of 13 matches, and one match ending in a draw.