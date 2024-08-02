PFF conducts introductory referee course in Islamabad

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) conducted an introductory referee course in Islamabad. This three-day course aimed to enhance the participants' physical, technical, tactical and theoretical knowledge of refereeing.

A total of 24 participants attended the course to improve their refereeing skills. The sessions were led by PFF Referee Manager Khurram Shahzad and Physical Instructor Yasir Rehman, who provided expert guidance throughout the training.

A PFF spokesperson emphasized the federation's dedication to advancing refereeing standards in Pakistan, stating, "The PFF is committed to improving refereeing through various developmental courses. We have additional courses planned for the coming months, focusing on different aspects of refereeing, to further support this initiative."