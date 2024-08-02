Friday, August 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM promises to reduce power bills amid nationwide protests

PM promises to reduce power bills amid nationwide protests
Web Desk
1:19 PM | August 02, 2024
National

Amid widespread protests over soaring electricity bills, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged that reducing power costs is a top priority for his government. During a cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Friday, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of addressing the issue directly and urged against politicizing it. He stated, "Using the electricity issue for political gain is an insult to the people."

The government is facing significant public outcry due to the rising cost of electricity, with demonstrations taking place across the country. Sharif’s remarks highlight the administration's commitment to tackling the problem and reassured citizens that efforts are underway to bring down power bills while urging that the issue should not be exploited for political purposes.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1722480697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024