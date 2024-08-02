PM promises to reduce power bills amid nationwide protests

Amid widespread protests over soaring electricity bills, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged that reducing power costs is a top priority for his government. During a cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Friday, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of addressing the issue directly and urged against politicizing it. He stated, "Using the electricity issue for political gain is an insult to the people."

The government is facing significant public outcry due to the rising cost of electricity, with demonstrations taking place across the country. Sharif’s remarks highlight the administration's commitment to tackling the problem and reassured citizens that efforts are underway to bring down power bills while urging that the issue should not be exploited for political purposes.