PM vows to revamp Pak economy by emulating Chinese model

Shehbaz believes Pak-China joint ventures and cooperation will create a win-win situation. Pakistan willing to work with Commonwealth for youth empowerment, good governance and climate change. Mourning day to be observed today to condemn Israeli state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday pledged to revamp Pakistan’s economy by emulating China’s model, with the objective of achieving similar economic success on a smaller scale.

Speaking to a 12-member Chinese delegation led by Wang Fukang, the prime minister said that during his recent visit to China, he requested President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang to send experts to Pakistan. “The goal is to model Pakistan’s economy after China’s. Today, these experts are here, and we’re confident that progress will follow soon.”

Welcoming the delegation by emphasizing that China and Pakistan were eternal friends, with a friendship that knew no bounds, he emphasized that industrial cooperation was crucial at this time and expressed hope that it could be shifted to Pakistan.

He believes that joint ventures and cooperation would create a win-win situation.

He said the delegation’s visit was highly reassuring, and expressed hope that it would be both useful and productive for Pakistan.

He anticipated that it would enhance bilateral arrangements in areas such as industry, agriculture, economic zones, and help increase Pakistan’s capacity to produce agricultural items in high demand in China.

He noted that Pakistan could meet Chinese requirements by exporting high-quality goods and exploring opportunities in mining and minerals, IT, and export zones. He also suggested relocating certain industries to Pakistan due to China’s shift towards more advanced and sophisticated industrial ventures.

He stated that the federal cabinet has decided to offer free visas to Chinese citizens starting August 14, demonstrating Pakistan’s commitment. He emphasized that Sino-Pak relations were higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the oceans.

The delegation, comprising representatives from 10 different Chinese ministries, was visiting Pakistan to enhance cooperation across various sectors. They will provide input on Chinese investment, the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and boosting Pakistani exports. Additionally, they will review and offer recommendations on IT, agriculture, industry, investment, energy, minerals, special economic zones, and communication.

He stated that Pakistan has implemented robust measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal overseeing these efforts. The government was committed to maintaining stringent security and preventing any breaches. Those responsible for any harmful acts will be held accountable.

Additionally, he conveyed deep sorrow on behalf of his government and people for the loss of Chinese citizens in Bisham a few months ago. The Prime Minister stated that those responsible for the killings of Chinese citizens have been arrested and will get exemplary punishment.

He mentioned that he has held several meetings with law enforcement agencies, the Interior Secretary, and NECTA.

Speaking on the occasion, delegation head, Wang Fukang stated that technical cooperation would further strengthen Pak-China strategic relations and expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its hospitality.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Economic AffairsAhad Khan Cheema, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatmi, Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ahsan Afzam, and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, along with other senior officials.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

During the meeting, the PM reaffirmed the government’s desire to work with the Commonwealth on issues of common interest, particularly on youth empowerment, good governance and climate change.

The prime minister welcomed Secretary-General Scotland on her first official visit to Pakistan. Appreciating the Commonwealth’s consistent support for Pakistan’s socio-economic and democratic institutions,

Noting that young people below the age of 30 accounted for two-thirds of Pakistan’s population, the Prime Minister said providing modern education and technical training to the youth was one of the Government’s highest priorities.

He highlighted the various initiatives taken by the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and reiterated the Government’s commitment to working with the Commonwealth to help Pakistan’s youth by enhancing access and opportunities for them in today’s high-tech global economy.

Secretary-General Scotland appreciated the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and said that the Prime Minister’s leadership and direct supervision of this Programme was reflective of his personal interest and commitment to youth empowerment initiatives. In order to further improve the performance of government departments and know progress in real time, Ms Patricia offered the Commonwealth’s Performance Management System. She also invited Pakistan to join the Commonwealth Artificial Intelligence Consortium (CAIC).

The PM expressed keen desire to evaluate the Commonwealth Performance Management System for further improving governance and transparency in Pakistan’s public sector. He also welcomed the invitation to join CAIC where Pakistan’s youth will have opportunities for training and could benefit from global innovations such as cloud computing and generative AI and shall be more empowered to play their role in sustainable economic development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also described combating climate change as a common priority for both Pakistan and the Commonwealth.

He appreciated the Secretary-General’s climate advocacy for Pakistan, following the devastating 2022 floods.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan wanted to work with the Commonwealth in helping mobilize more international support for climate-vulnerable countries like Pakistan at the forthcoming COP29 in Baku.

Secretary-General Scotland appreciated the Government’s efforts for post-flood reconstruction and hoped that the international community would provide more support in building Pakistan’s climate resilience.

Looking forward towards the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa later this year, the Prime Minister and the Commonwealth Secretary-General discussed ways in which the two sides could coordinate on building consensus on key issues of mutual interest and chart a roadmap for the Commonwealth.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, while chairing a meeting of parliamentarians from the ruling allies here, strongly denounced the attack that led to martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, chief of Hamas Political Bureau, in Tehran, terming it a barbaric act that was a flagrant violation of international laws and rules.

The extraterritorial assassination, he said, had sparked widespread condemnation across the world including Pakistan, Turkiye, Russia, Iran, China and Malaysia which had denounced the attack in the strongest words.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the bloodshed in Palestine continued for last nine months claiming lives of many innocent Palestinians every day. Over 40,000 Palestinians including thousands of children had been martyred till date.

“The world is silent over this barbarism,” he said. “Such terrorism and extremism is highly condemnable.”

The prime minister said Netanyahu was out to destroy Palestine. Despite clear verdicts of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and resolutions of the United Nations, Israel could not be stopped from its barbaric acts.

He expressed gratitude to the countries from the West such as Ireland and Spain who had openly supported the Palestinian cause and its two-state resolution.

They also decided that the nation would observe a day of mourning across the country today in solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters and to condemn the Israeli state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine.

The participants of the meeting strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli brutalities in Palestine for last nine months, and expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

They also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

They were of the view that the Hamas leader’s assassination incident was a conspiracy to sabotage the efforts to get stopped the ongoing Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians and establish peace in the region.

The meeting demanded to ensure immediate provision of humanitarian aid to the unarmed Palestinians.

It was decided that Pakistan would continue to provide relief goods, besides taking effective measures for the medical assistance of the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters. It was further decided that the injured Palestinians would be brought to Pakistan for treatment.

The meeting also decided that Palestinian medical students would be admitted to medical colleges in Pakistan with financial support to continue their education.

The participants were of the view that with the ongoing genocide and state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine, Israel was violating the resolutions of the United Nations, the decisions of the International Court of Justice and international laws, while the world community remained a silent spectator.

They asked the international community to adopt a clear stand against the Israeli brutalities, as otherwise it would be a question mark against viability of international laws and institutions for future generations.

The meeting also urged the international community, including the United Nations to break their silence and immediately get stopped the ongoing genocide of the oppressed Palestinians by the Zionist forces and bring Israel to justice for war crimes.