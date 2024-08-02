Police arrest robbers after highway shootout

South wazirstan - An intense exchange of gunfire erupted between armed robbers and the police on the national highway in South Waziristan, resulting in the successful apprehension of the robbers by the police.

A group of armed robbers blocked the national highway in the Adane area of South Waziristan’s Ladha sub-division last night. The robbers stopped several passenger vehicles and forcibly took the passengers’ cash, mobile phones, and other valuables before fleeing the scene. The victims immediately informed the local police.

In response, police personnel from the Makin and Ladha police stations arrived at the scene and engaged in a fierce shootout with the robbers. The police managed to arrest one robber on the spot, while the rest fled into nearby forests. Based on information provided by the arrested robber, District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Habib formed a team led by SHO Makin Taimur Mehsud and SHO Ladha Muhammad Shoaib to apprehend the remaining culprits.

The police conducted a successful operation in the Pakkah Leta mountain range of the Makin area, arresting four armed robbers: Sharaf Khan, Bakhtullah, Gul Karam, and Muhammad Bilal.

The suspects were taken into custody along with their weapons, and a case was registered against them at the Makin police station, launching an investigation into the case.