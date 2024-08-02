Friday, August 02, 2024
Police start crackdown against drug dealers

August 02, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   On the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Tanveer Hussain Tanieo, a crackdown is underway against drug dealer throughout the district.

During the crackdown, Shaheed Benazirabad police arrested 9 notorious drug dealers and recovered a large quantity of drugs and registered cases against them.

According to details, during a patrol, SHO of A-Section police station and his team on tip off arrested three drug dealers, identified as Jetho Hindu, Ghulam Qadir Jamali, and Asad Mashori. A large quantity of vodka points, harmful health gutka, and charas were recovered from them, and cases were registered against them under the Narcotics Act.

On the other hand, SHO of B-Section police station in a successful operation arrested six drug dealers, Majid Sheikh, Aslam Mangnehar, Shamshad Rao, Muhammad Haroon Brohi, Amjad Brohi, and Naveed Shah. A large quantity of harmful health Z-21 gutka, desi sharab, and charas were recovered from them, and also registered cases against them. The SSP said that making Shaheed Benazirabad district free from drugs is the top priority of police.

