Friday, August 02, 2024
Police unearth liquor factory; recover 50 bottles

APP
August 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Rawalpindi Police on Thursday unearthed a liquor factory and recovered a huge quantity of locally made liquor. According to a police spokesman, Rawat police conducted a raid and arrested a suspect namely Sarfraz who was running a liquor factory.  He said acting on a tip-off a team from Rawat police station conducted a raid and arrested the suspect namely Sarfraz. During interrogation, the suspect informed that he was running a distillery and on his identification the police raided unit and confiscated 50 liquor bottles, 120 liters alcohol, 500 empty bottles, packing material, chemical, fake stickers of various brands and other items.

APP

