Polio virus detected in Bahawalnagar after 25 years

BAHAWALNAGAR - The presence of the polio virus has been confirmed in the Madani Colony and Medina Town areas of Bahawalnagar district, on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson from the Health Department, during the environmental surveillance (ES) testing, wild polio virus was found in the sewage samples collected from these areas. The detected virus has been linked to the one that was earlier identified in Hyderabad district on May 24, 2024.

Upon confirmation of the polio virus, the district administration and the Health Department have immediately initiated a response.

Over the next three days, a comprehensive polio vaccination campaign and surveillance activities will be conducted in eight union councils including the affected areas.

It is noteworthy that Bahawalnagar had been polio-free since the year 2000. The reappearance of the virus in the district after 25 years is a concerning development, and the authorities are taking swift action to contain the situation and protect the local population.

The Health Department has assured that the necessary measures are being taken to vaccinate and monitor the affected areas to prevent the further spread of the polio virus.