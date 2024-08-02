PSX stays bearish, loses 146 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX continued with bearish trend on Thursday, losing 146.68 points, a negative change of 0.19 percent, closing at 77,740.31 points against 77,886.99 points on the last working day. A total of 278,986,985 shares were traded during the day as compared to 382,597,400 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.094 billion against Rs14.638 billion on the last trading day. As many as 433 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 172 of them recorded gains and 198 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 63 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Hascol Petrol with 26,705,549 shares at Rs6.45 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 21,817,890 shares at Rs1.25 per share and Waves home Applications with 13,525,876 shares at Rs8.04 per share. Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs98.14 per share price, closing at Rs1,598.06, whereas the runner-up was The Premier Sugar Mills with a Rs46.00 rise in its per share price to Rs506.00. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs65.50 per share closing at Rs6,900.00 followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with a Rs60.95 decline to close at Rs605.00.