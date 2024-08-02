PTI should shun politics of vandalism, apologize to nation: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must abandon its politics of instability and apologize to the nation for the vandalism of state institutions and sensitive installations of the armed forces if it wanted to integrate into the national mainstream. In an interview with Voice of America (VOA), he said no democracy in the world could support a party that engaged in destructive politics and undermined national interests for political gain. When asked about the possibility of banning PTI, the minister mentioned that recent information suggested PTI’s social media had connections with anti-state elements abroad. The ‘surfaced information,’ he said, was currently being thoroughly examined by the relevant departments to determine the appropriate legal and constitutional actions. Ahsan Iqbal said the PTI was banned or not, but it was evident that the party’s politics were a ‘direct attack’ on national interests. He added that some political parties were also trying to exploit the current situation while the country was recovering economically. He described the vandalism of May 9 as a well-conceived plan by PTI; and said that no one in the country supported politics of destruction and instability which only benefited anti-state elements. In response to another question, the minister said Pakistan wanted to strengthen trade relations with all friendly countries, as the country’s economic future depended significantly on increasing exports.