Punjab to launch country’s biggest shrimp farm project

LAHORE - On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, one of the country’s biggest shrimp farm projects will be launched during the current year. More than 1,000 tonnes of ‘Shrimp Farming’ will be undertaken on 1,000 acres of land for the first time in Punjab. The Punjab government will provide subsidies, land and other necessary facilities for undertaking the shrimp farming project. On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a principle decision has been made to formally launch a research project for fisheries and shrimp farming. The Fisheries Farms Associations paid tributes to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on launching the shrimp farm project. On the direction of CM Punjab, Marriyum Aurangzeb met the delegation of Fisheries Farms Associations. She assured them extensive cooperation of the Punjab government for launching the shrimp farm project. It was agreed during the meeting to promote mutual collaboration with all relevant stakeholders for the launching of the shrimp farm project. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that on the direction of CM Sharif, the private sector will be provided all possible assistance for launching the fisheries and shrimp farm project. She further underscored that the promotion of fisheries and shrimp farm projects will become possible with due collaboration of all relevant stakeholders. Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted that the fisheries and shrimp farm project will prove to be a game-changer for the farmers of Punjab.

The delegation members acknowledged that the efforts of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for launching the fisheries and shrimp farm project will prove to be fruitful. They further appreciated that the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for launching the fisheries and shrimp farm project is praiseworthy.

The delegation members of Fisheries Farms Associations comprised Mohsin Raza Khadal, Malik Azhar Mushtaq, Chaudhry Salahuddin, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq and Dr. Shahzad Naveed.