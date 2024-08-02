Raoof Hasan, 9 co-accused granted bail in FIA case

Islamabad - PTI Information Secretary and Spokesperson Raoof Hasan along with 09 co-accused have been granted bail by Judicial Magistarte Abbas Shah on Thursday in FIR registered by FIA under section 09, 10, and 11 of PECA Act 2016. Raoof Hasan and co-accused were arrested on July 22nd from PTI Secretariat, Islamabad and FIR was registered against them by FIA under PECA Act 2016 for maligning State institutions, secteranism, and hate speech.

Adv. Ali Bukhari argued before the court that contents of FIR doesn’t attract the charges of FIR. He said all the sections are bailable offense and mentioned previous judgments of Justice Babar Sattar and CJ Amer Farooq of IHC where accused facing same charges were granted bail. He further said accused other than Raoof Hasan and Ahmed Waqas Janjua are salaried staff doing ordinary jobs at the office and they can’t commit this crimes mentioned in FIR. Prusecutor FIA Shiekh Amir and I.O. Najaf Khan representing FIA argued before the court that Raoof Hasan messaged Indian Citizen Karan Thapar that, “Nation is ripe for the bloody revolution.” Prosecutor argued that after that message an organized campaign was launched on social media with the name “Khooni Inqilab” and maligned state institutions.

Prusecutor FIA further told the court that Raoof Hasan had contacts with Rahul Roy Chaudhry an Indian citizen who is admittedly RAW agent and he also sent a First class air ticket to Raoof Hasan for Bahrain where they were supposed to plan anti-state activities. Prosecutor further presented screenshots of Raoof Hasan chat with another woman accused where he was telling her to use the picture of General Yahya and Sheikh Mujeeb ur Reham with the caption of Ghaddar Kon? (Who was Traitor) and telling her, “This is Gold, spread this on social media”. Prusecutor then defined roles of all the accused in a brief taken from Technical Analysis Report Version 1.0, 1.1, 1.2 compiled by FIA in which all the accused shared posts on social media to incite violence. Judicial Magistarte Abbas Shah after hearing the arguments reserved the Judgment and alter announced that all the accused present in judicial lockup have Ben granted bail against Rs. 50,000 surety bonds. Raoof Hassan who is physical custody of CTD in an FIR will be produced tomorrow at ATC court, meanwhile, all the remaining accused were set free.