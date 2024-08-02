Friday, August 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

RD Ombudsman inspects Sanghar Jail, emphasises reform, skill development for inmates

APP
August 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   On the special instructions of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Suhail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), the Regional Director of Ombudsman Sanghar Fazal Muhammad Shaikh visited Sanghar Jail on Thursday.  During the visit, he met the prisoners and reviewed the facilities available there. He also highlighted ongoing reform measures aimed at helping inmates reintegrate into society as productive citizens upon their release. According to a handout, Shaikh inspected the jail’s mess and hospital and reviewed the prisoner’s records. He also instructed the jail superintendent to not only provide essential facilities but also to impart various skills to inmates to help them secure employment after release and stay away from criminal elements.  District Health Officer (DHO) Sanghar Dr. Daulat Jamali was also present on the occasion.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1722480697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024