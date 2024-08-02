RD Ombudsman inspects Sanghar Jail, emphasises reform, skill development for inmates

HYDERABAD - On the special instructions of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Suhail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), the Regional Director of Ombudsman Sanghar Fazal Muhammad Shaikh visited Sanghar Jail on Thursday. During the visit, he met the prisoners and reviewed the facilities available there. He also highlighted ongoing reform measures aimed at helping inmates reintegrate into society as productive citizens upon their release. According to a handout, Shaikh inspected the jail’s mess and hospital and reviewed the prisoner’s records. He also instructed the jail superintendent to not only provide essential facilities but also to impart various skills to inmates to help them secure employment after release and stay away from criminal elements. District Health Officer (DHO) Sanghar Dr. Daulat Jamali was also present on the occasion.