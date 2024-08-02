Friday, August 02, 2024
Rescue operation underway to trace missing woman in drain

August 02, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -   A girl drowned in a storm drain in Bahria Town Phase 6 on Thursday morning while traveling to her office. A search and rescue operation by District Emergency Service has been launched. Spokesman Rescue 1122, Muhammad Usman informed APP that the missing woman named Hamra, resident of Ghauri Town was riding on a scooter to her office when she stuck in a heavy water wave. Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot. 

Initial reports suggest that the victim, a 20 year old woman fell from the scooter and was swept away by water stream into a nullah. Till the last reports received, Hamra couldn’t be found from the drain by the rescue teams. 

“The search and rescue operation has been extended to the nullah’s linked spot at Swan river opening”, said Muhammad Usman adding that the missing woman couldn’t be found in the nullah where she reportedly fell. The spokesman further informed that the scooter has also not been found yet. He informed that maximum possible efforts were underway during the operation with all relevant equipment to find the missing woman.

