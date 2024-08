FAISALABAD - A dacoit was killed in an encounter in Sahianwala police limits on Thursday. The accused was identified as Shoukat Mathela of district Chiniot. A police spokesperson said two robbers were fleeing on a motorcycle after looting cash from a man near Railway Lines towards Chak No 447-RB. A police team chased the criminals and encircled them. In an exchange of fire, a dacoit was injured who was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.