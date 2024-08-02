RPO Sahiwal holds daily open court to address peoples concerns

SAHIWAL - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal, Mehboob Rasheed on Thursday said that open court sessions were being held on daily basis to address the problems faced by the people of the Sahiwal region.

According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Office, Mehboob Rasheed said that the purpose of these open court proceedings was to ensure the supremacy of merit and prevent any injustice against the citizens.

The citizens were able to inform the Regional Police Officer (RPO) about their issues and he closely examined their requests.

He also issued instructions to the concerned officers to take immediate legal action to address the concerns raised by the citizens through telephonic communication.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) emphasized that the open court system is aimed at upholding the principles of fairness and justice, ensuring that no one is subjected to unfair treatment.