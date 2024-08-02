Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.74. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.3 and Rs280.5, respectively. The price of Euro came down by 41 paisa to close at Rs301.02 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of Rs1.29 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.48 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs357.77. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs75.86 and Rs74.27, respectively.