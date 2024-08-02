Friday, August 02, 2024
Second entry test for admission in UAF to be held on 4th

Agencies
August 02, 2024
Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The registration for entry test for admission in undergraduate programmes in the University of Agriculture Faisalabad has been completed. The entry test will be held on August 4 (Sunday). According to Director Students Affairs Dr Rana Nadeem Abbas, the first entry test has been done in which 15,000 candidates participated. He said that the University of Agriculture is the best in the agriculture field which ranked 56th in number across the world and first in the country.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1722480697.jpg

