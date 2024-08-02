Shaza declares data regulation, cyber-security govt’s topmost priorities 

islamabad - Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja has declared the data regulation and cyber-security as top priorities of the incumbent government.

Addressing Roundtable on Open Data Flows & Pakistan’s Digital Economy held at Ministry of IT on Thursday, she said, “The Ministry of IT & Telecom is committed for the growth of IT sector, as taking IT exports up to $25 billion is our target.”

Managing Director Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) Jeff Paine, Google and Meta representatives attended the Roundtable session. Convener Digital Pakistan Committee Tania Aidirus and Secretary IT Aisha Humera Chaudhry were also present. Shaza Fatima said that on the directives of the Prime Minister, private sector was being fully supported and facilitated in the country.

She said that steps were being taken for transforming Pakistan into Digital Economy.

Detailed discussion was held on data localisation, and the participants also gave recommendations regarding data hosting and data sensitivity.

Authorities of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), PTA, SECP, State Bank of Pakistan, NITB, and senior officers of the Ministry of IT also participated in the Roundtable session.