Sindh Governor calls for non-political resolution of IPP issues, launches plantation drive

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced on Thursday that the issues surrounding Independent Power Producers (IPPs) should not be politicized, as the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is actively working towards a resolution.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media at the Governor House during the “First Sindh Plantation Day,” an initiative led by the Governor.

Addressing a question about the Jamat-e-Islami (JI)’s sit-in outside the Governor House, Kamran Tessori invited them to protest within the Governor House premises rather than blocking the roads, which he noted causes inconvenience to the public. “The doors of the Governor House are open for them. I would request Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman not to block roads and create difficulties for citizens,” Tessori stated. The Governor also revealed plans for grand Independence Day celebrations at the Governor House, which will be open to the public. The event will feature a cake-cutting ceremony, fireworks, and a musical night with performances by renowned singers. Additionally, 100,000 flags and around 50,000 badges will be distributed.

Regarding the plantation drive, Kamran Tessori emphasized its importance, announcing a large-scale initiative to plant trees across the province.

He noted that the Consul General of the UAE has pledged to donate 1,000 trees to the Sindh Governor House. Kamran Tessori highlighted the importance of not only planting saplings but also ensuring their growth and care. Some saplings will be distributed to educational institutions, hospitals, and other organizations, with a request that they are nurtured responsibly.

The Governor stressed that the initiatives he has introduced are not merely symbolic but are followed through with continuous effort. He cited various projects, including IT courses offered at the Governor House, ration distribution, and laptop distribution, among others. The Sindh Plantation Day event saw the Governor inaugurate the drive by planting a sapling in the Governor House lawn.

The occasion was attended by Consul Generals from the USA, China, Russia, Iran, Malaysia, Turkey, and Oman, as well as Vice Chancellors of various universities, prominent religious and social figures, and business leaders.