SIALKOT - The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested six accused and recovered weapons and narcotics. According to a police spokesman, Motra police arrested Umer, Hunain, Ameer Hamza, Husnain, Zain and Waqar. During interrogation, Rs 700,000, motorcycles, eight mobile phones, six pistols and illicit weapons were recovered from the accused. Meanwhile, DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal announced appreciation certificates for the raiding team.