Sugar export ban: PHC seeks response from KP govt, food dept

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has sought responses from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Food Department regarding a petition seeking permission to export surplus sugar from the province.

A division bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal reviewed the petition submitted by Chashma Sugar Mills Limited and Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd (TSML). The petitioners’ lawyer, Ishaq Ali Qazi, informed the court that although the federal government has authorized the export of 250,000 metric tonnes of surplus sugar, the KP government has not yet granted the necessary permission.

Qazi argued that the sugar industry in KP is suffering due to the provincial export ban, despite other provinces having already commenced sugar exports following federal approval. He stated that the surplus sugar in Pakistan, totaling 1.5 million metric tonnes beyond the 6 million metric tonnes of annual consumption, could generate significant foreign exchange revenue if exported.

Qazi highlighted the financial struggles faced by the sugar industry due to production costs and the inability to export surplus sugar.

He projected that exporting the excess sugar could bring in $90 million in foreign exchange, benefiting both the economy and local farmers. He urged the court to instruct the KP government to allow the export of surplus sugar.