Surge in visitors at Kondal Dam after rains

Swabi - The Kondal Dam in Swabi district saw a surge of visitors on Thursday following recent heavy rains that have brought a refreshing change to the area.

On a cloudy day with cooler temperatures after last night’s downpour, Jalal Khan and his family enjoyed a day at the dam, celebrating his son’s birthday amid the scenic beauty. The family, dressed in traditional attire, relished Peshawari dishes and took part in activities like horse riding and boating.

Kondal Dam, standing 48 meters high with a water capacity of 11,755 acre-feet, has become a popular spot for tourists and adventure enthusiasts. If properly developed, it could become a significant eco-tourism hub. The dam’s current appeal includes its cold breeze and natural beauty, drawing visitors eager to experience its allure.

Nabeel Khan, Jalal’s son, expressed his enjoyment and highlighted the potential of small dams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to attract more tourists with modern amenities. He suggested that dams like Tanda in Kohat, Jalozai in Nowshera, and others have great potential for eco-tourism if developed with proper infrastructure.

The Tanda Dam, covering 405 hectares with a capacity of 65,000 acre-feet, is noted for its suitability for eco-tourism and water sports. It benefits tourists from nearby districts and is a protected site for conservation, housing migratory birds.

Pakistan’s numerous rivers and dams offer significant potential for tourism and water needs. However, the country faces a looming water scarcity issue, with a sharp decline in per capita water availability from 5,260 cubic meters in 1951 to around 1,000 cubic meters in 2016. The National Water Policy (NWP) 2018 warns of severe water shortages and food insecurity if new dams are not constructed.

Experts highlight the crucial need for small dams to manage water resources, combat climate change impacts, and enhance agricultural productivity. Small dams are cost-effective and can be completed faster than large dams, making them a viable solution for Pakistan’s water and agricultural challenges.

The Directorate of Small Dams KP reports the completion of 56 small dams with a storage capacity of 281,410 acre-feet and plans to complete 30 more dams soon. These projects aim to improve water storage and irrigation, essential for meeting the country’s growing food needs.