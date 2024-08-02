Tortured body found; five outlaws held with arms, drugs

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE - Tortured body of man was recovered from canal while five outlaws including proclaimed offenders (POs) were held besides recovery of arms and drugs during separate actions.

According to details, tortured body of a local man identified as Qurban Kalhoro was recovered from a canal in village Khameso Kalhoro. The body was shifted to Kandiaro Hospital for postmortem.

Kandiaro and Padidan police arrested three proclaimed offenders Muhammad Nadeem Rajpar, Saddam Hussain Rajpar and Ijaz Mangrio besides recovering unlicensed pistol, bullets and a stolen motorcycle. The police during separate actions arrested two drug pushers identified as Ayaz Soomro and Irfan Bararr and recovered 1.1 kilogram hashish, 490 sachets of hazardous gutka and paan paraag. Separate cases were registered at respective police stations and detainees were being investigated.