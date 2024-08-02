Two girls killed in Larkana domestic dispute

In a tragic incident in Larkana, two girls were shot dead over a domestic dispute at the Rehmat Pur police station premises.

The police spokesperson reported that armed assailants entered a house and opened fire, resulting in the deaths of 19-year-old Hafeezan and 17-year-old Farah. Another individual sustained injuries in the attack.

In a separate incident, a mother and her three daughters were discovered dead in their home in Dewlai, Swat. The bodies, which had been in the house for three to four days before being found, were recovered by police and local residents after forcing entry into the property.

Police reports indicate that the victim’s husband, Sardar Ali, who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, confessed to the murders. Sardar Ali, currently in Saudi Arabia, made the confession to the police from abroad. Authorities are now working with international agencies to take legal action against him and ensure justice for the victims.