Two Pakistani athletes to compete today

PARIS   -   Two Pakistani athletes will be in action today (Friday) at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. Kishmala Talat will showcase her skills in shooting, and Faiqa Riaz in athletics.

Shooter Kishmala will participate in the 25-meter pistol event. The competition will start at 12:00 PM Pakistani time. According to the start list, Kishmala will take her shots in Relay 2 of the 25m pistol. Her precision round will begin at 1:30 PM, and the rapid-fire round will start at 4:15 PM. There are 40 shooters in the 25-meter pistol competition, and the top 8 will advance to the finals. Sprinter Faiqa will compete in the preliminary round of the women’s 100-meter race. Her event will start at 1:15 PM. The Pakistani sprinter is in Heat 2 of the preliminary round. The top three athletes from each of the four heats will qualify for the first round. Additionally, the five athletes with the next best timings will also secure a place in the first round.

Previously, Pakistan’s two swimmers - Ahmed Durrani, Jehanara Nabi and shooter Gulfam Joseph were eliminated from the Olympics. Kishmala also did not succeed in the women’s and mixed team’s 10-meter air pistol events. Pakistan’s third shooter, GM Bashir, will compete on August 4, while the event of the country’s true medal hopeful, Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem, will start on August 6th.

