UAE warns Pakistanis of spreading propaganda against politicians, institutions

KARACHI - The United Arab Emirates has warned that Pakistanis in the Gulf state that if they are found to be involved in spreading propaganda against their country, institutions, or politicians, they would not get visas for the oil-rich countries.

Bakheet Ateeq al-Remeithi, the consul general of the UAE in Karachi, has asked the Pakistanis to refrain from spreading propaganda, saying that those living or visiting the Gulf nation were noticed on social media for which many were arrested and sentenced to 14 to 15 years in jail.

More than five Pakistanis were sentenced to life imprisonment while most of them were deported, said the consul general. “They should avoid sharing or forwarding any such matter on the social media,” he said, adding: “Strict action will be taken against them as per law if they do so.”

Bakheet said citizens of some 200 countries having different religions and nationalities live in peace in the UAE. The number of Pakistanis in the UAE has exceeded 1.8 million, he said.

The envoy appealed to Pakistanis not to bring their political differences to Dubai. He said citizens involved in such propaganda in Pakistan are being questioned for obtaining Emirates visa.

In response to a question, Bakheet said there was no restriction regarding the UAE visas.

“Not only visas are being given to Pakistanis, all possible facilities are being provided in the Consulate,” he said, adding that the rules for the UAE visas have been tightened. He asked Pakistanis to visit the northern areas of their country or other tourist places before going to Dubai.