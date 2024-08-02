UNSC report endorses Pakistan’s view on Afghanistan hideouts: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday termed Iran’s statement on the violence in Parachinar as ‘unwarranted’ and based on an ‘incomplete picture’ of the events.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch dismissed the Iranian statement which condemned the violence.

Last week, clashes in the Kurram district, particularly in Parachinar, resulted in at least 32 deaths and more than 190 injuries. The violence, initially sparked by a property dispute, spread to nearby areas before a ceasefire was established.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, had labelled the incident a “terrorist attack” targeting Shia Muslims and called for decisive action against militant groups.

In response, Baloch said that while Iran’s concern was noted, their commentary on Pakistan’s internal matters was not justified. She emphasized that Pakistan was committed to protecting the lives, dignity, and prosperity of all its citizens, irrespective of their background, and is dedicated to fostering social harmony and tolerance.

This highlights the complex relationship between Pakistan and Iran, which, despite several commercial agreements, has often been strained due to border security issues and differing political stances. Earlier this year, both countries exchanged airstrikes, each claiming to target militant hideouts across their shared border. However, efforts to mend ties have been made through high-level visits and diplomatic engagements.

Baloch said the latest UN Security Council report endorses Pakistan’s view that Afghanistan has hideouts and sanctuaries for terrorist groups including the banned TTP.

The spokesperson said the report contains the view that the TTP could transform into an extra regional threat as well as umbrella organization of other terror groups.

Baloch urged Afghanistan to take immediate, effective and robust action against the terrorist groups including ‘Fitna al-Khawarij.’

She said the Afghan side should ensure that their land is not used for terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

Referring to the killing of Chief of the Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, she said targeting individuals inside sovereign states was a violation of international law and global norms. Such acts carry the seeds of further escalation.

She said it was yet another demonstration of indiscriminate and disproportionate Israeli aggression that has continued unabated to the detriment of regional and global peace and security.

She said Pakistan condemns Israel’s military actions in Lebanon, calling the strikes a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The spokesperson said Pakistan expresses solidarity with the people of Lebanon and condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a political leader of Hamas, as an act of dangerous escalation.

Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian cause and called for an end to the violence and a resolution to the conflict based on international law.

She said this week, Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

“They discussed potential collaboration in education, skills development, youth and women empowerment, health, and environmental preservation,” she added.

Dar also visited Tehran to attend the investiture ceremony of Iran’s new President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, where he conveyed Pakistan’s support and commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, she said.

The spokesperson said at the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum in Lao PDR, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi emphasized the country’s dedication to regional peace and cooperation.

“He underscored ASEAN’s role in regional integration and called for dialogue and inclusivity, particularly regarding the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” she maintained.

Baloch said the seventh round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Islamabad focused on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, health, connectivity, and culture.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will mark the fifth anniversary of India’s revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5.

“Pakistan condemns the actions taken by India since 2019 as an attempt to alter the region’s demographic composition and undermine the rights of its people. Pakistan continues to call for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” she said.