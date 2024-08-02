Washington opposes Afghanistan as terrorist base

Following a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) report highlighting the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities, Washington has reiterated its commitment to ensuring Afghanistan does not become a "launching pad for terrorist attacks" against the United States or its allies. The statement was made by State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel during a press briefing, addressing concerns raised by the report.

Patel emphasized the threat posed by Daesh-K, describing it as a transnational terrorist network capable of orchestrating international terrorist attacks. He outlined the US government's comprehensive approach to counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan, including collaboration with regional partners to prevent the resurgence of external threats and counter terrorist recruitment.

The UNSC report aligns with Pakistan's stance, revealing that members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been finding refuge in Afghanistan. It further disclosed that TTP operatives and new recruits are undergoing training within Afghan territory. The report, produced by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, noted that Pakistan has faced over eight hundred terrorist attacks in recent months, raising concerns among many UN member states.

The report also highlighted increased cooperation between TTP and the Taliban, with shared resources and training camps in Afghanistan, leading to more deadly attacks under the Tehreek-e Jihad Pakistan banner. Additionally, it noted Al-Qaeda's efforts to strengthen ties with regional terrorist groups of non-Afghan origin, such as ETIM/TIP, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, and Jamaat Ansarullah, aiming to expand their influence into Central Asia.

During the briefing, Patel was also questioned about the US-India dialogue concerning assassination plots targeting Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He deferred to the Canadian government for details, as the incidents occurred within their jurisdiction. However, he reiterated the US's expectation for accountability from the Indian government regarding the alleged involvement of an Indian official in an assassination attempt on US soil last summer. This incident, alongside other recent arrests in Canada, has drawn international attention, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing the Indian government of orchestrating the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June 2023.