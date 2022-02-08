Share:

LAHORE - More than 2.8 million people in Punjab have received free medical treat­ment facility through Sehat sahulat card, said pro­vincial health minister Yasmin Rashid. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Laghari chaired the eighth meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Universal Health Insurance in the Department of Finance Civil Secretariat, in which Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Finance Punjab, Special Secretary Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq, Dr. Sham­shad Ali Khan, CEO Punjab Health Care Commis­sion Saqib Aziz, Additional Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Muham­mad Sajjad and other related departments were among the attendees.