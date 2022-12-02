Share:

Our young Foreign Minister is accomplishing a splendid job like his erstwhile grandfather, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Amongst his latest achievements, he has been able to complete action plans of FATF and has successfully been able to get Pakistan’s name removed from the list of ’High Risk Countries’. His climate diplomacy is also indeed a big win. He has been successful to get a Loss and Damage fund created at the Sharm Al Sheikh climate summit of COP 27, breaking a 30-year deadlock on climate damages.

PERVAIZ SALEH,

Karachi.