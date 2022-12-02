Share:

PESHAWAR - A delegation of the Asian Development Bank Mis­sion, led by Umar Ali Shah visited the Wa­ter and Sanitation Ser­vices Company Mardan (WSSCM), reviewed the ongoing development projects under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Im­provement Project and met with the project’s stakeholders in Mardan City.

Member of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Assembly Zahir Shah Toru, Chair­man Board of Direc­tors Prof (R) Dr Fazl Qa­dir, BOD members Ayub Khan, Javed Hussain, En­gineer Ikram Shah, Chief Executive Officer Engi­neer Amir Khan, General Manager Engineer Khal­il Akbar and others were also present