PESHAWAR - A delegation of the Asian Development Bank Mission, led by Umar Ali Shah visited the Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM), reviewed the ongoing development projects under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project and met with the project’s stakeholders in Mardan City.
Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Zahir Shah Toru, Chairman Board of Directors Prof (R) Dr Fazl Qadir, BOD members Ayub Khan, Javed Hussain, Engineer Ikram Shah, Chief Executive Officer Engineer Amir Khan, General Manager Engineer Khalil Akbar and others were also present